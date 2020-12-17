Doctors rally for stroke care awareness

Two neurologists from the Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Vanagaram completed a 2,000 km motorcycle rally to raise awareness on importance of time in stroke care.
The doctors, Prabash and Arunkumar, took part in the road show from Chennai to Kanniyakumari from December 12 to 15.
C. Sylendra Babu, Director-General of Police, Railways, on Wednesday felicitated the doctors on completion of the rally.
The treatment for stroke is dependent on the “time of presentation” to a hospital. If a patient with ischemic stroke is brought within 4.5 hours, the patient can get clot bursting medication (thrombolysis). If there is a demonstrable clot in the angiogram and if the patient is brought to the centre in six hours, then he/she is eligible for thrombectomy, in which the clot is removed mechanically, a press release said. The stroke window has now been extended from six to 24 hours, in selected patients. Awareness on the importance of time in the management of stroke is abysmally low in the State.
As part of the rally, 40 awareness talks were held in districts, including Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari, the release added.
