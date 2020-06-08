Doctors perform minimally invasive endovascular aneurysm repair at government hospital

A team of doctors of Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) performed a minimally invasive endovascular aneurysm repair on a 50-year-old man recently.

The patient was diagnosed with abdominal aortic aneurysm, and was referred from Perundurai Medical College Hospital. He had severe abdominal pain and was previously being treated for pulmonary tuberculosis, thereby making him a high-risk candidate for any major open surgical procedure, according to a press release.

At TNGMSSH, doctors found that the patient had features of contained rupture of abdominal artery aneurysm, in the CT angiogram. They decided to do an emergency minimally invasive endovascular aneurysm repair. When compared to open surgery, this has a low mortality risk.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all patients admitted to the hospital are subjected to COVID-19 tests and necessary precautions were taken during interventional procedures. A surgical team headed by M. Bakthavatchalam, chief surgeon, Department of Vascular Surgery, interventional radiologist A.L. Periya Karuppan and chief anaesthetist L. Parthasarathy performed the procedure on June 4.

The total cost of the procedure, including stent and grafts, was around ₹6 lakh and was covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, according to R. Vimala, director of the hospital. V. Anand Kumar, nodal officer of TNGMSSH said the patient, a daily wage labourer, was now able to move around.