ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors perform kidney transplant in patient with high antibody levels

Published - November 04, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old patient, who was at an advanced stage of renal failure and had high antibody levels underwent a kidney transplant at a private hospital.

The team, led by Prabhu Kanchi, nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, performed the transplant. They opted for a live kidney transplant from the patient’s mother-in-law as the parents were too old to donate. The procedure involved a different blood group fusion. The patient’s antibody levels were significantly higher than the acceptable threshold. High antibody levels could typically complicate transplantation procedures, according to a press release.

“By effectively managing the high antibody levels, we were able to provide the patient with a new lease of life,” Dr. Prabhu Kanchi said. Doctors utilised a specialised absorption column filter, which was reused to minimise expenses and make the treatment more accessible. The patient was discharged six days post-surgery. It is two months since the procedure was performed, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US