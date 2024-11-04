Doctors perform kidney transplant in patient with high antibody levels

A 36-year-old patient, who was at an advanced stage of renal failure and had high antibody levels underwent a kidney transplant at a private hospital.

The team, led by Prabhu Kanchi, nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, performed the transplant. They opted for a live kidney transplant from the patient’s mother-in-law as the parents were too old to donate. The procedure involved a different blood group fusion. The patient’s antibody levels were significantly higher than the acceptable threshold. High antibody levels could typically complicate transplantation procedures, according to a press release.

“By effectively managing the high antibody levels, we were able to provide the patient with a new lease of life,” Dr. Prabhu Kanchi said. Doctors utilised a specialised absorption column filter, which was reused to minimise expenses and make the treatment more accessible. The patient was discharged six days post-surgery. It is two months since the procedure was performed, the release said.

