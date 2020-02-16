Doctors, patients discuss life after IBD diagnosis

At an interactive session, gastroenterologists and persons diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) discussed life after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, the growing incidence of IBD, dietary habits, importance of being stress-free and the way ahead to create awareness.

To create awareness, Tamil Nadu Gastroenterologist Trust, which organised the interaction, will create a core group comprising doctors and patients to take awareness on IBD to a larger population and stress on early diagnosis, said K. R. Palaniswamy, president of the trust. They plan to include a psychologist in the core group.

Ashok Chacko, gastroenterologist, Madras Medical Mission, said no special diet or eating plan has proven effective for treating IBD. “Some may have problems with certain food and must try and avoid it. Some may have lactose intolerance, and those with intestinal obstruction should avoid foods high in fibre such as nuts, raw fruits and vegetables. It is important to eat smaller and more frequent meals. Aim to eat meals that give you all nutrients,” he said. He said that there was no cure for IBD but it could be controlled. “If left untreated, the condition can progress and cause complications,” he said.

A patient, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease 23 years ago, highlighted the need to follow medication and doctor’s advice.

Doctors said the incidence was increasing due to changing lifestyles and dietary habits. Colonel S. Krishnan, gastroenterologist, said that several decades ago, Crohn’s disease was not even discussed. “Now, awareness about Crohn’s disease has increased among medical professionals. We are diagnosing Crohn’s disease earlier than what our predecessors did because of awareness and facilities. There is a crying need for the standard of medical profession to improve by leaps and bounds, not just in mofussil areas, but also in metropolitan cities,” he said.