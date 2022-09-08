Doctors mobilise resources, perform emergency endovascular repair

A 65-year-old man was admitted on Sept. 2 with abdominal pain and required an emergency procedure

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 08, 2022 18:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a matter of a few hours, doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) mobilised resources and performed an emergency thoracic endovascular aneurysm repair (TEVAR) on a 65-year-old man.

The patient, who had hypertension, was admitted in the vascular surgery department on the evening of September 2 with complaints of acute abdominal pain in the previous two days. On evaluation, doctors diagnosed him with a contained rupture of aneurysm. He had abdominal pain for over a month.

“He had an aneurysm on thoracic aorta, the main blood vessel. He approached us on the evening of September 2 following which an evaluation was done. He had severe pain. We had two options of either performing an open procedure or taking an endovascular approach. But he would not have tolerated an open surgical procedure, and considering that the aneurysm has ruptured, the chances of survival are less if an open procedure is done. So, we decided to choose the procedure with better outcomes, an endovascular repair,” N. Sritharan, professor and director, Institute of Vascular Surgery, RGGGH, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the morning of September 3, the doctors approached the hospital dean to procure the required device, he said. “We required a covered stent (stent covered with graft) at a cost of ₹5 lakh. We got the stent in no time and performed the emergency thoracic endovascular aneurysm at the radiology cath lab immediately. The stent was deployed excluding the aneurysm from the circulation,” he said. They were able to perform such a high-end procedure in a government set-up and were able to mobilise resources as well. The patient was fit for discharge now.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said this was an emergency procedure. “While making a diagnosis, an aneurysm should be thought of in case of acute abdominal pain, especially in an elderly person. The doctors had to attend to the patient immediately and perform the life-saving procedure,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
cardiovascular disease
public health/community medicine
hospital and clinic
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app