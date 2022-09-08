Doctors mobilise resources, perform emergency endovascular repair

ADVERTISEMENT

In a matter of a few hours, doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) mobilised resources and performed an emergency thoracic endovascular aneurysm repair (TEVAR) on a 65-year-old man.

The patient, who had hypertension, was admitted in the vascular surgery department on the evening of September 2 with complaints of acute abdominal pain in the previous two days. On evaluation, doctors diagnosed him with a contained rupture of aneurysm. He had abdominal pain for over a month.

“He had an aneurysm on thoracic aorta, the main blood vessel. He approached us on the evening of September 2 following which an evaluation was done. He had severe pain. We had two options of either performing an open procedure or taking an endovascular approach. But he would not have tolerated an open surgical procedure, and considering that the aneurysm has ruptured, the chances of survival are less if an open procedure is done. So, we decided to choose the procedure with better outcomes, an endovascular repair,” N. Sritharan, professor and director, Institute of Vascular Surgery, RGGGH, said.

On the morning of September 3, the doctors approached the hospital dean to procure the required device, he said. “We required a covered stent (stent covered with graft) at a cost of ₹5 lakh. We got the stent in no time and performed the emergency thoracic endovascular aneurysm at the radiology cath lab immediately. The stent was deployed excluding the aneurysm from the circulation,” he said. They were able to perform such a high-end procedure in a government set-up and were able to mobilise resources as well. The patient was fit for discharge now.

E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said this was an emergency procedure. “While making a diagnosis, an aneurysm should be thought of in case of acute abdominal pain, especially in an elderly person. The doctors had to attend to the patient immediately and perform the life-saving procedure,” he said.