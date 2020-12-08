Doctors in Chennai remove 75-cm long iron rod from man’s axilla-shoulder area

CHENNAI

A team at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital removed the rod from the 28-year-old, a construction worker

A team of doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) removed a 75-cm-long iron rod that had pierced through the axilla of a 28-year-old man, on Monday. After ensuring that the rod had not damaged any critical structures including the heart and lungs, the doctors removed the rod within 30 minutes of the patient reporting at the TAEI (Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative) unit.

The patient, a resident of Mangadu, who was a construction worker, was brought to the hospital with penetrating trauma to the left shoulder and axilla. The iron rod had entered through the left axilla and exited through the left shoulder joint. He was referred from the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital to RGGGH at about 1 p.m.

The patient had been involved in centering work at a construction site when he fell from the first floor from a height of 12 to 15 feet. In the fall, an iron rod pierced through the axilla and came out through the shoulder, according to E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH.

“Doctors took a CT scan and found that the rod did not pierce the pleura, lungs and heart. On ensuring that none of the critical structures were involved, they rushed him to the operation theatre and removed the rod. His condition is stable. He is conscious and is under observation,” he said.

The team of doctors comprising R. Kannan, director, Institute of General Surgery, B. Mariappan, director in-charge, Institute of Cardiothoracic Surgery, and assistant professors M. Harish and K. Anandan performed the procedure.

A repeat CT post surgery showed that none of the internal structures suffered any damage. The rod was 75 cm long with a thickness of five mm. “At TAEI, we have all emergency facilities under a single roof. We were able to remove the rod within 30 minutes of his arrival,” he said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishan met the patient and the treating team of doctors on Tuesday.