Doctors implant pulmonary valve in patient without surgery

CHENNAI

06 November 2020 01:10 IST

The 61-year-old underwent a ninety-minute procedure

Interventional cardiologists at Apollo Hospitals have implanted a 32 mm pulmonary valve in a 61-year-old patient without surgery.

The woman had undergone surgical correction in 1981 for Tetralogy of Fallot, a condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth. These defects affect the structure of the heart, causing oxygen-poor blood to flow out of the heart and to the rest of the body. She was doing well until the pulmonary valve, the valve to the lung, gradually developed a leak.

C.S. Muthukumaran, consultant, structural interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, said she faced breathlessness, palpitations and easy fatigue.

Advertising

Advertising

Diagnosis showed a severe leak of the pulmonary valve. As surgery posed a high risk, she was referred for transcatheter pulmonary valve implantation.

“She was taken up for assessment in June 2019. The lung tube was significantly dilated and could not accommodate a 29 mm valve that was the largest valve available last year. So, it was decided to import a Chinese-made valve of a large diameter and one that was self-expanding,” he told presspersons on Thursday. The wait for the valve was prolonged due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The patient’s condition deteriorated and maximum medical management was done for her, he added.

“A new 32 mm valve came into the Indian market in May 2020. We did a valve implantation without surgery and without pre-stenting,” he said.

The procedure took 90 minutes and the patient was discharged the next day. Doctors claimed that this was the largest pulmonary valve in the world.

G. Sengottuvelu, senior consultant-interventional cardiologist , said they started the heart valve programme by the catheter method in 2015. “The transcathether method of replacing valves is a boon for patients, and it revolutionised treatment of heart valve diseases in India,” he said. About 40% were for aortic valves and another 40-45% for mitral valve replacements.

Approximately 9 in 1,000 persons have congenital heart disease in India and one-fifth required surgery within a year, he said.

“What we learnt in aortic valve replacements, we are applying to other valves. This valve was indigenously developed by an Indian company and was designed for aortic valve,” he said.

Neville Solomon, senior consultant, cardiac surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, stressed on the need to embrace technology. He said that access to technology can avoid the pain of redo surgeries, scars and stays in intensive care units (ICUs).

Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said there was a need to take steps to prevent unnecessary deaths due to non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases.