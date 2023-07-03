Doctors honoured by Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch

July 03, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Over 60 doctors were honoured by the Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch here on Sunday on the occasion of Doctors Day celebrations. Four persons, who were given Lifetime Achievement Award, are N. Somu, retired professor of paediatric pulmonology, Madras Medical College; T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman, MedIndia Hospitals; Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital; and S. Muthukumar, founder chairman, Parvathy Multi Specialty Group of Hospitals.

The Indian Medical Association Icon Award was presented to K. Thangamuthu, legal committee advisor, IMA, Tamil Nadu State Branch. The other category of awards included senior citizens award, academic excellence award, community service award, Indian Medical Association leadership award, rural service award, administrative award and Indian Medical Association young achiever award.

K. Narayanasamy, vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, said such events were important as it was an occasion to remember the yeomen service of doctors at large. “Pandemic was a very challenging time for our country and the world. India has overcome this tough phase and Tamil Nadu played a great role in managing the pandemic and stood as a role model for the country by creating various facilities. Indian Medical Association has been in the forefront in the service of nation and helps towards effective healthcare delivery,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senthamil Pari, IMA State president, said lifetime achievement awards had been given to those who have served society for long and contributed in many ways. “We wanted to honour senior citizens since they are practising for the last 4-5 decades and those who serve the community,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT