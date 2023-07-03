HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors honoured by Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch

July 03, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, receiving the lifetime achievement award during the Doctors Day celebrations organised by Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch.

Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, receiving the lifetime achievement award during the Doctors Day celebrations organised by Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Over 60 doctors were honoured by the Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch here on Sunday on the occasion of Doctors Day celebrations. Four persons, who were given Lifetime Achievement Award, are N. Somu, retired professor of paediatric pulmonology, Madras Medical College; T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman, MedIndia Hospitals; Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital; and S. Muthukumar, founder chairman, Parvathy Multi Specialty Group of Hospitals.

The Indian Medical Association Icon Award was presented to K. Thangamuthu, legal committee advisor, IMA, Tamil Nadu State Branch. The other category of awards included senior citizens award, academic excellence award, community service award, Indian Medical Association leadership award, rural service award, administrative award and Indian Medical Association young achiever award.

K. Narayanasamy, vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, said such events were important as it was an occasion to remember the yeomen service of doctors at large. “Pandemic was a very challenging time for our country and the world. India has overcome this tough phase and Tamil Nadu played a great role in managing the pandemic and stood as a role model for the country by creating various facilities. Indian Medical Association has been in the forefront in the service of nation and helps towards effective healthcare delivery,” he said. 

Senthamil Pari, IMA State president, said lifetime achievement awards had been given to those who have served society for long and contributed in many ways. “We wanted to honour senior citizens since they are practising for the last 4-5 decades and those who serve the community,” he added.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.