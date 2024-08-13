Doctors hold demonstrations to show solidarity for the rape and murder PG medical student in Kolkata

Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical students on Tuesday organised peaceful rallies and held demonstrations in a number of medical colleges in the State to express solidarity following the rape and murder of a second-year PG student at R.G. Kar in Kolkata, and demanded better workplace safety for doctors, particularly women.

About 150 medical students and professors of the Government Stanley Medical College took out a rally that was followed by a demonstration. At the end of the protest, the students put forward several demands. They requested the West Bengal government to conduct investigation into the case under the supervision of a High Court judge transparently and speedily.

They requested the Centre to enact a separate law or amend the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to award severe punishment and speedy trial for crimes against doctors in hospitals. They also demanded strict action against repeat offenders who commit crimes against women and children, a press release said.

The students requested the Tamil Nadu government to appoint specially designated police officers to increase security at medical college and government hospitals and to bring the campuses under closed-circuit television camera surveillance.

They said PG students on night shifts were not provided with separate restrooms and many hostels all over Tamil Nadu lacked basic facility. Therefore, the Health and Family Welfare Department should set up a committee and examine the situation and provide appropriate facilities for PGs who work at night and do away with safety deficiencies. They should also ensure that hostels have basic facilities and security.

The students requested that monthly meetings of the Vishakha Committee and Grievance Address Committee should be held in all medical colleges, and its activities should be reviewed by the Health Secretary.

Joining the nationwide protest by doctors, about 100 UGs and PGs of the Madras Medical College held a peaceful demonstration, demanding justice for the victim and also called for the safety of women and doctors in the workplace. “PG medical students and interns are the backbone of the healthcare system in India. If our safety is not assured and if violence against us continues, we will be forced to protest nationwide, boycotting all medical services except for emergency services,” said one of the students.

The Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors’ Association also organised peaceful demonstrations in some medical colleges.