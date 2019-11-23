Doctors from London meet Tamil Nadu Health Minister

Starting January, a treatment protocol for patients with Parkinson's disease will be launched at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

As per a Memorandum of Understanding, doctors from the King's College Hospital, London will train neurologists at RGGGH. A team of neurologists from King's College Hospital met Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Friday.

“We are planning to launch treatment protocols for treating Parkinson’s disease from January. This was a preliminary meeting with the team from King's College Hospital. They demonstrated the treatment method followed by them for the last 15 years,” the Health Secretary said.

The team will start to treat patients at RGGGH from January and train neurologists in the protocol, she added. “In this, the same drug will be used for patients but in a different sustained release mechanism,” she explained.

A doctor and a few nurses from RGGGH were deputed for the training being conducted by the team in Hyderabad this weekend.

The Parkinson’s clinic at RGGGH receives around 400 patients every week.