Doctors demand government to stop collecting ₹1,000 from patients from other State

They say the practice goes against the principle of universal free healthcare, and T.N., being a welfare State, should provide free treatment. They add that such patients, mainly migrant labourers, are unable to pay the amount

Published - July 02, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Hospitals in the city such as the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, receive patients from other States, including Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, in addition to migrant labourers. Photo: File

Hospitals in the city such as the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, receive patients from other States, including Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, in addition to migrant labourers. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu Health Development Association (TNHDA) has demanded that the State government stop collecting a payment of ₹1,000 from persons belonging to other States and seeking healthcare at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

C.S. Rex Sargunam, president, and N. Gnanaguru, secretary, of the association, in a statement, said the Tamil Nadu government should stop the practice immediately, as this goes against the principle of universal free healthcare.

Dr. Rex Sargunam said this practice of collecting ₹1,000 existed for a long time, and whether such a practice was based on a Government Order (G.O.) was unclear. “Being a welfare State, Tamil Nadu should provide free treatment. If there is any G.O. directing that patients from other States be charged a deposit fee, it should be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

A number of government hospitals, including the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, receive several patients from other States. Many migrant labourers also seek medical care at government hospitals in the city.

A number of government doctors pointed out that ₹1,000 was charged for admission and treatment of patients from other States including migrant labourers. “We have seen many of them facing difficulty in paying that amount for hospital admission and treatment. There are patients from Andhra Pradesh, northeast States, and migrant workers currently in Chennai. Some of them have insurance cards from their respective States, and maybe the Tamil Nadu government could chalk out a way to coordinate with the respective States/insurance companies,” a doctor said.

Another government doctor said they had been receiving patients from States such as Telangana and Bihar, in addition to migrant labourers. “They are unable to pay the amount. There are nominal charges for tests as well. The State government should waive the charges or at least bring in an annual income ceiling limit,” he said.

