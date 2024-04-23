GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors committee writes to NMC on salary issue

The salary paid to experienced specialty doctors in the Tamil Nadu government service is much lower than the stipend provided to PG medical students of other States, says committee

April 23, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Coordination Committee (LCC) for Tamil Nadu Government Doctors has requested the National Medical Commission (NMC) to direct medical colleges to submit salary details of government doctors.

Pointing at NMC’s recent instruction, asking medical colleges to submit details of stipend, paid for medical interns, post-graduate (PG) residents and senior residents or PGs in super specialty, the committee said it is expected that a reasonable stipend should be paid to trainee doctors and PG medical students in medical colleges. At the same time, it is the duty of NMC to ensure that medical teachers also receive a reasonable salary.

The committee, in a letter to NMC, said that the salary paid to experienced specialty doctors in the Tamil Nadu government service was much lower than the stipend provided to PG medical students of other States. The salary given to MBBS doctors, specialists and super specialist doctors in Tamil Nadu was ₹40,000 lesser than what is paid to MBBS doctors in other States.

Government doctors of the State should be paid on par with the Central government doctors, in accordance with the principle of ‘equal work, equal pay’. As an alternative, pay band 4 could be given at 12 years for the doctors, the committee said. It urged the NMC to insist this to the State government.

