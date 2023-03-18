Doctors’ committee urges Stalin to fulfil their demands in upcoming State Budget

March 18, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make an announcement fulfilling the key demands of government doctors in the upcoming State Budget. This included grant of pay band 4 at 12 years of service, according to Government Order 354 and need for doctor posts as per the number of patients.

The committee pointed out that the government needed to spend ₹300 crore per year to pay the appropriate salaries for doctors, according to a press release.