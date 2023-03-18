ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors’ committee urges Stalin to fulfil their demands in upcoming State Budget

March 18, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make an announcement fulfilling the key demands of government doctors in the upcoming State Budget. This included grant of pay band 4 at 12 years of service, according to Government Order 354 and need for doctor posts as per the number of patients.

The committee pointed out that the government needed to spend ₹300 crore per year to pay the appropriate salaries for doctors, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US