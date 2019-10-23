Doctors cautioned against giving shots to patients with fever

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Tuesday cautioned doctors against administering injections to patients with fever and urged them to follow the dengue management protocol.

“We have advised private practitioners through the Indian Medical Association. During a recent inspection in Thoothukudi, the deputy director had found that a private doctor had administered injection to a child, who had fever. As the fever treatment protocol was not followed, we have written to the medical council and they will conduct an inquiry with the doctor,” he told reporters.

The Minister along with K. Kolandaswamy, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and R. Narayana Babu, director of Medical Education inspected the fever wards at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Institute of Child Health and Government Hospital for Children.

He added that all registered medical practitioners should follow protocols for dengue management. “If not, our deputy directors would recommend for action,” he said. A total of 3,900 persons have tested positive for dengue so far this year in the State, he said.

“All district headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals in the State are well-equipped to treat fever, and have dedicated teams to treat patients testing positive for dengue as per protocols. Dengue is easily treatable. It is important to take a child to a doctor at the onset of fever. It could be a government hospital or a private hospital with bed facility,” he said.

The Minister emphasised on the need for parents to take care of children, who have fever along with extreme fatigue. Parents should not ignore fever, and resort to giving paracetamol or delay seeking medical help. Consult one doctor and follow doctors’ advice on hospital admission and discharge, he insisted.

“It is raining now, and there are issues of water stagnation. This is a challenge for us. We are taking all control measures in the State,” he said.

Complaint raised

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has written to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council requesting a detailed inquiry and appropriate action against the private doctor for not adhering to the fever treatment protocol.

The Deputy Director of Health Services, Thoothukudi had found that the doctor had administered intramuscular injection for a boy with fever.

Following this, K. Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Medical Council said they have sought explanation from the doctor as to why not following fever protocol can be considered a negligence in three days on receipt of letter by email and to appear for inquiry with all relevant records on October 31 with the Disciplinary Committee.