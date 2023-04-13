Doctors caution against paracetamol overdose

April 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fever in children worries parents. But a number of paediatricians have raised a bigger reason to worry - paracetamol overdose.

Doctors - both in the government and private sector - have been seeing children with paracetamol overdose and have cautioned against exceeding the prescribed dose of the medication.

“With the surge in viral respiratory infections among children, especially adenoviral infections, the fever is usually high grade and continuous for the initial three to four days. It starts spacing out after that and settles down by six to seven days. In view of this, we are seeing paracetamol overdose in children,” Janani Sankar, deputy medical director, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital (KKCTH), said.

When the temperature rises to 105 or 106 degree Fahrenheit in a child, parents try sponging and give paracetamol to bring down the temperature, she said, adding: “There is a fear of fever leading to seizure, and some tend to give an overdose of paracetamol to their children. The symptoms include vomiting, drowsiness and enlarged liver.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last two years, KKCTH’s paediatric emergency department has seen 44 patients come in with paracetamol overdose resulting in toxicity. The youngest patient was four months old and the oldest was 17 years old. The most common age group that they have seen is one to three years. Of the 44 children, seven required intensive care. Four were seriously ill.

“In 99% of cases, the overdose occurred not because children had taken the medication by mistake but because parents administered multiple doses over and above the recommended dosage. Most parents are worried whether a high grade fever could lead to seizures or when the cause of fever is not known and give higher doses every two to four hours. So, the cumulative dosage becomes more,” a doctor said. She added that they saw many such cases during the dengue season.

“We do see children with paracetamol overdose. Sometimes, the therapeutic dose can cause paracetamol toxicity. Toxicity mostly occurs in children aged five to 12 years. Most of the children recover from paracetamol toxicity,” Rema Chandramohan, director, Institute of Child Health, said.

Parents should not panic for a mild rise in temperature, she said, adding: “Fever is a symptom, a response to an organism in the body. There is no point in suppressing the fever. We advise parents to keep a thermometer and check the temperature. A temperature less than 100 degrees F should be left as it will settle down.”

She added that paracetamol drops are more concentrated than syrups. “When we prescribe medications, we ask them to come back and show the medication to avoid confusion. We tell them not to exceed the prescribed dose and not give more than four times a day,” she said. Symptoms are non-specific initially and when complications set in, other symptoms become apparent depending on the organs involved, she added.

Dr. Janani Sankar said that parents should understand that fever is a protective response. “Paracetamol overdose can cause liver failure. There are different preparations - drops and syrups. One ml of drops is equal to 5 ml of syrup. So parents should take care and not mix up the preparations prescribed,” she said.

Doctors said that children with paracetamol overdose are admitted and treated with an antidote.