Doctors’ body opposes decision to hand over management of Institute of Mental Health to government-owned company

Updated - October 27, 2024 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

In a statement issued on Saturday, G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, says the department’s move will serve as a starting point to privatise the facility

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors’ Association for Social Equality (DASE) has opposed the Health Department’s move to have the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) managed by a not-for-profit wholly government-owned company registered under the Companies Act citing issues with the fund and financial management, administrative difficulties, and shortage of manpower.

In a statement issued on Saturday, G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary, DASE, said the department’s move, which would serve as a starting point to privatise IMH, was a cause for concern. This was in reference to an official communication from the Health Secretary to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

Dr. Ravindranath said the State government was responsible for the issues that had been plaguing the IMH for a long time. Instead of taking measures to rectify deficiencies, it was unacceptable to handover the management of the institute as this would affect poor patients.

He said it was inappropriate for the Health Department to portray government psychiatrists as incompetent, lacking administrative abilities, and social responsibility. The department should allot adequate funds and solve issues, such as manpower shortage, to improve facilities at the IMH.

Donations can be accepted from those who volunteer for the improvement of the IMH. The government should set up good mental health facilities in districts, Dr. Ravindranath said, adding that the State government should ensure that persons with mental illnesses should lead a dignified life.

