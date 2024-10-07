GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors’ body asks Deputy CM to fulfil pay-related demand

Published - October 07, 2024 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has urged Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to fulfil a long-pending pay related demand of government doctors. In a letter to Mr. Udhayanidhi, the association’s president S. Perumal Pillai asked him to implement Pay Band-4 at 12 years of service for the doctors. It also requested him to take measures to grant a government job for the wife of Vivekanandan, a government doctor who died while working during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Published - October 07, 2024 10:24 pm IST

