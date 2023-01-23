Doctors at webinar discuss difficulties in performing lung transplantation

January 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

At a webinar, doctors discussed the roadblocks in lung transplantation in India, challenges in performing surgeries, and factors that could improve quality of life for the patient post-transplant.

The webinar on “Lung transplant in India - Is it a reality?” was held as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series on Sunday and was presented by Naruvi Hospitals. Doctors highlighted that with timely evaluation and referrals to lung transplant experts, expansion of the donor pool and adequate medical management, the survival rate and quality of life post-surgery could be enhanced.

Vimi Varghese and T.V. Rajagopal, Interventional Pulmonologists from Naruvi Hospital, Vellore; Kumud Kumar Dhital, director of Heart and Lung Transplantation at QRG Marengo Hospital, Faridabad and Robin Vos, associate professor, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Lung Transplant and Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit, University Hospital Leuven, Belgium discussed various aspects of lung transplant.

Dr. Varghese stressed the need for government support for lung transplant for better reach and timely referral to established centres for better results. Dr. Dhital pointed out that only a few States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra had standardised organ donation procedures and as a result, the number of transplants done annually was less than 10% of what is required.

Dr. Vos said medical teams were required to support the patient with medical surveillance during pre and post operative phases.

Dr. Rajagopal said that multi-disciplinary investigations could take up to five days to assess if a patient was a good candidate for lung transplant and high survivability.