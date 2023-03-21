Doctors at Stanley perform complex endoscopic procedure on patient for the first time

March 21, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

After experiencing difficulty in swallowing food for almost three years, a 39-year-old woman underwent a POEM (per oral endoscopic myotomy) at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital recently.

According to a press release, the patient had difficulty in swallowing food and liquids and regurgitated it through the mouth and nose, resulting in weight loss. At the Department of Medical Gastroenterology of the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with Achalasia cardia after evaluation with endoscopy, barium swallow and high-resolution oesophageal manometry.

Achalasia cardia is a swallowing disorder due to a tight muscle ring at the junction of the lower end of the food pipe (oesophagus) and stomach preventing the movement of food and liquids from the food pipe down into the stomach.

M.S. Revathy, professor and head of department, medical gastroenterology, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said Achalasia cardia occurred in one in one lakh persons. “We have the latest equipment to measure the pressure in the food pipe, the high-resolution manometry, which was purchased for ₹21 lakh. This is the confirmatory test. Treatment with medications usually have a 30% response, and the gold standard of treatment is surgical intervention – Heller’s Myotomy. In this, the tight muscle is cut through a laparoscopic procedure,” she said.

Doctors decided to perform an endoscopic procedure – POEM – on the patient, which is a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure without an incision on the chest or abdomen. Then, the tight muscle at the junction of oesophagus is cut by creating a tunnel in the deeper layers of the food pipe and finally closing the tunnel with hemoclips. A team of trained endoscopic faculty, assistants and an anaesthesia team performed the procedure.

Dr. Revathy said this was much more effective than surgical intervention. “This requires no incision and requires a shorter hospital stay,” she added. The procedure, which was done in the endoscopy suite, took about 1.5 hours. The patient was able to consume a normal diet in four days. The patient was the first person to have undergone the POEM procedure at a government hospital in the State, she said.