Doctors at Stanley extract 3.5-feet iron rod from sexagenarian’s thigh

September 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Doctors of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Thursday removed a 3.5 feet long iron rod that was stuck in the thigh of a 60-year-old man.

Doctors said the man from Pazhaverkadu was visually impaired in one eye and was involved in construction work at his house. He fell from a height of eight feet over a beam with a protruding iron rod. Following this, construction workers cut the long iron road using a hacksaw blade and brought him to the hospital at 11.30 a.m. He was admitted and resuscitated in the emergency department, according to a press release.

A team of doctors from the surgery, orthopaedics, emergency, radiology, vascular, and anaesthetic departments investigated and operated on the patient within three hours of admission. The rod was found penetrating the thigh muscles and thigh bone, which is very close to major vessels and nerves of the lower limb, and was removed without any damage. And Intraoperative Doppler study was done, and it showed good blood flow in the leg.

Hospital Dean P. Balaji said the patient was recovering in the high dependency unit. He was being closely monitored and on high-end antibiotics treatment. The team was headed by doctors Sathyapriya, Ashokan, Thirunarayanan, Bhavani, and Mala, the release said.

