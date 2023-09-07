HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors at Stanley extract 3.5-feet iron rod from sexagenarian’s thigh

The patient, who was from Pazhaverkadu, fell from a height of eight feet onto a beam from which the iron rod was protruding. Following the surgery, he is being closely monitored and on high-end antibiotics treatment

September 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The rod was found penetrating the thigh muscles and thigh bone, which is very close to major vessels and nerves of the lower limb, and was removed without any damage. Photo: File

The rod was found penetrating the thigh muscles and thigh bone, which is very close to major vessels and nerves of the lower limb, and was removed without any damage. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Doctors of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Thursday removed a 3.5 feet long iron rod that was stuck in the thigh of a 60-year-old man.

Doctors said the man from Pazhaverkadu was visually impaired in one eye and was involved in construction work at his house. He fell from a height of eight feet over a beam with a protruding iron rod. Following this, construction workers cut the long iron road using a hacksaw blade and brought him to the hospital at 11.30 a.m. He was admitted and resuscitated in the emergency department, according to a press release.

A team of doctors from the surgery, orthopaedics, emergency, radiology, vascular, and anaesthetic departments investigated and operated on the patient within three hours of admission. The rod was found penetrating the thigh muscles and thigh bone, which is very close to major vessels and nerves of the lower limb, and was removed without any damage. And Intraoperative Doppler study was done, and it showed good blood flow in the leg.

Hospital Dean P. Balaji said the patient was recovering in the high dependency unit. He was being closely monitored and on high-end antibiotics treatment. The team was headed by doctors Sathyapriya, Ashokan, Thirunarayanan, Bhavani, and Mala, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.