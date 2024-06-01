Doctors at RGGGH treat pregnant woman with hypercalcemia, parathyroid tumour in mediastinum

Doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) treated a 29-year-old pregnant woman who had hypercalcemia and was diagnosed with a parathyroid tumour in the chest cavity – the mediastinum.

According to a press release, the woman, who was 22 weeks pregnant, was referred to the RGGGH’s Department of Endocrine Surgery from the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Puducherry. She came to Jipmer with vomiting and abdominal pain and was diagnosed with pancreatitis. She was found to have raised serum calcium and parathyroid hormone levels and was then diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT). A 4D CT scan found a suspicious lesion in the mediastinum below the arch of the aorta.

She was referred to the RGGGH for localisation of the lesion and further management. Her calcium levels remained high even with medical management. Obstetric consultation was sought, and the patient was advised for medical termination of pregnancy in view of the risk involved for the mother and foetus. But the patient and family refused to do so.

Hypercalcemia due to PHPT in pregnancy is detrimental to the life of mother and foetus. The reported prevalence in pregnancy varies from 0.15%-1.4%. There was an increased risk of miscarriage and hypercalcemic crisis with renal, bone, and pancreatic problems that could complicate pregnancy, the release said.

The need for surgery and the risk involved were explained to the patient and her attenders. The patient was assessed for surgery and posted for bilateral neck exploration and sternotomy with the help of the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department on May 25. The Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department also carried out continuous foetal monitoring.

While bilateral neck exploration did not show any enlarged parathyroids, a sternotomy revealed a lesion measuring 2 cm x 1 cm in the mediastinum over the aorta. It was excised in toto and sent for histopathological examination. Patient was extubated on the same evening in the intensive care unit.

Doctors noted that the postoperative period was uneventful. The PTH and calcium levels were normalised and an anomaly foetal scan did not show any abnormalities. They said the pregnancy with hypercalcemia was rare in addition to an ectopic parathyroid tumour in the mediastinum. The patient was fit for discharge, the release said.