Doctors at Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology manage case of alloimmune thrombocytopenia

November 22, 2023 - CHENNAI

Administering 11 doses of intravenous immunoglobulin for a 26-year-old pregnant woman, doctors of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and Government Hospital for Women and Children managed a case of alloimmune thrombocytopenia that poses a risk of intracranial haemorrhage in the baby. The woman and her baby, who was born preterm earlier this month, are doing well and will return home soon.

“This is the first case of alloimmune thrombocytopenia managed at IOG. In this, the mother produces antibodies against the platelets of the foetus that could lead to intracranial haemorrhage,” K. Kalaivani, director of IOG, said.

The woman from Maduranthakam had a bad obstetric history. In her first pregnancy, the baby died at 21 days in March 2022. Then, the patient and her baby were referred to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children for intracranial haemorrhage from the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital. The baby was evaluated for human placental antigen genotyping and incompatibility that was genetically induced was detected between the mother and baby. Following this, the patient was advised to get a review at ICH’s Paediatric Haematology Department for the next pregnancy.

In her second pregnancy, the patient, at 15 weeks of gestation, was referred to ICH and IOG for further management. The case was also discussed with Bipin Kulkarni of National Institute of Immunohaematology, Mumbai, doctors said.

Accordingly, she was advised immunoglobulin - 30 gram/week - till delivery. As per the haemotologist’s opinion, the patient was admitted and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) was planned weekly once, with close ultrasound monitoring of the foetus. Initially, vials were purchased from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and other hospitals.

Since the stock was exhausted at the hospital, Dr. Kalaivani approached the director of National Health Mission (NHM). Tamil Nadu’s NHM accepted to issue the fund under operational cost for purchasing IVIG.

A total of 66 vials - 11 doses - were administered up to 34 weeks, costing ₹30,000 per week. On November 14, she was admitted and she underwent an emergency caesarean section. She delivered a preterm girl weighing 2.47 kg.

In total, ₹3,34,416 was spent for the patient through hospital and NHM funds for preventing transmission of neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia for the baby, she said.