Chennai

Doctors at Government COVID-19 Hospital in Guindy observe World Anaesthesia Day

Doctors of the Government COVID-19 Hospital, Guindy, along with patients who had tested positive, observed World Anaesthesia Day on Friday.

Doctors explained the importance of oxygen in the treatment of COVID-19 and the role of anaesthetists in supporting patients.

The role of early intervention was explained. K. Narayanasamy, director of the hospital, D. Sudhakaran, professor, anaesthesia, and K. Dhanasekar, medical superintendent, were present.

