ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors’ associations urge Health department to conduct transfer counselling for existing deans

Published - October 04, 2024 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Some government doctors associations have urged the Health department to conduct transfer counselling for the existing deans of government medical colleges to ensure movement of those with seniority and experience to larger institutions in the State.

A. Ramalingam, general secretary of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, said that usually, transfer of existing deans was made before fresh postings, so that seniors with experience would handle larger institutions with many speciality departments, in an effective manner. “This time, transfer counselling for existing deans was not conducted, and seniors remain in faraway places and juniors have been posted in nearby places. As an association, we request the department to sort out the issue and demand the government to conduct counselling for their postings,” he said.

A member of the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association also echoed the view. “The department usually holds transfer counselling first, and then makes fresh postings to the arising vacancies. This facilitated movement and opportunities for existing deans,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US