Doctors’ associations urge Health department to conduct transfer counselling for existing deans

Some government doctors associations have urged the Health department to conduct transfer counselling for the existing deans of government medical colleges to ensure movement of those with seniority and experience to larger institutions in the State.

A. Ramalingam, general secretary of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, said that usually, transfer of existing deans was made before fresh postings, so that seniors with experience would handle larger institutions with many speciality departments, in an effective manner. “This time, transfer counselling for existing deans was not conducted, and seniors remain in faraway places and juniors have been posted in nearby places. As an association, we request the department to sort out the issue and demand the government to conduct counselling for their postings,” he said.

A member of the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association also echoed the view. “The department usually holds transfer counselling first, and then makes fresh postings to the arising vacancies. This facilitated movement and opportunities for existing deans,” he said.