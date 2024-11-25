Doctors’ Associations oppose “unrealistic” orders; TNGDA to advise patients with fever to get admitted

:

In a novel way to register their protest against “unrealistic” official orders and misuse of power, doctors affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) will advise patients having fever to get admitted to government hospitals on Tuesday. This decision comes after a health official reportedly warned deans of government medical colleges of action if any patient with fever died in the State, during a review meeting held last week.

Over the last few weeks, the actions of certain bureaucrats, including Collectors, have drawn the flak among government doctors in the State. A review meeting, in which an official reportedly “ill-treated” deans, heads of departments and senior doctors, has triggered protests. Members of the Federation Of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) staged a demonstration at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Monday condemning the high-handedness of the official.

TNGDA, in a statement issued by its president K. Senthil and general secretary A. Srinivasan, said the official had warned deans and heads of departments of action if any patient with fever died in the State. The official went on to order that patients, including those with fever for a day, should be admitted and treated in government hospitals. TNGDA resolved to adhere to the order and admit patients with symptoms of fever on Tuesday.

There are more cases of cold and fever now due to seasonal changes, and usually, the symptoms resolve in two to five days. Compared to these seasonal illnesses, fewer cases of dengue, pneumonia and typhoid are seen now. It is difficult to diagnose dengue and typhoid on the first day of symptoms, and usually, patients are admitted if the fever persisted for more than five days. Almost 99% of patients can be treated as outpatients, and the usual practice was to admit patients based on the their needs. But patients suffering from pneumonia or flu can be diagnosed on the first day and admitted, TNGDA said.

If persons with fever due to seasonal changes were to be admitted, there would be 10,000 admissions per day. In line with the resolution, the association said that patients having fever would be advised to get admitted in government hospitals, though 95% of them would not agree. This was to showcase how certain official orders were unrealistic. However, no patient would be admitted against his/her wish, the association added.

Demonstration held

P. Balakrishnan, convenor, FOGDA, alleged that the official insulted senior doctors who took part in the review meeting. “We are already boycotting meetings. Now, we demand that no review meeting be held without filling the existing vacancies of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Nearly 4,600 posts of doctors are lying vacant. All review meetings should be held at the offices of deputy directors, joint directors or deans or at three directorates and not at the Collectorates or office of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project,” he said. In addition, FOGDA demanded that meetings should not be held after duty hours as it was unsafe for women doctors.

“Officials, with no knowledge of medicine or specialities, are ill-treating doctors in the name of conducting review meetings,” Dr. Balakrishnan added. He demanded the transfer of the official who had reportedly insulted doctors and urged the State government to recruit doctors on the basis of patient load on war footing. “We will decide on further protests after a meeting with the Health Secretary on Tuesday,” he added.

