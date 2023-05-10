ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors’ associations condemns murder of house surgeon in Kerala

May 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

This incident has instilled a sense of fear among young doctors. Such gruesome incidents show that young doctors were made to work in unsafe environments, says Doctors’ Association for Social Equality

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) and the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality (DASE) have condemned and condoled the death of a house surgeon, Vandana Das, who was fatally stabbed by a man at the Kottarakkara Government Hospital in Kerala on Wednesday.

The TNGDA, in a press release, demanded strong action against the culprit and raised the failure of security at the hospital. DASE said it was worried that attacks on doctors were on the rise in the country. This incident has instilled a sense of fear among young doctors. Such gruesome incidents show that young doctors were made to work in unsafe environments.

The association urged the Central and State governments to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Focus should be on redressing the grievances of doctors. A doctors welfare board should be formed to protect the welfare of doctors and medical students, the association said.

