Doctors’ association urges Tamil Nadu government to reconsider extension of contract period

April 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association says by extending the service, the Health department is blocking the promotion opportunities of eligible candidates from becoming professors

The Hindu Bureau

In 2014, a GO was issued that the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai would be run by hiring medical consultants on contract basis till regular qualified doctors were available from the Tamil Nadu government service. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Health Department’s decision to extend the contract period of doctors, who had retired from government service and are working as consultants at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate, has drawn flak from a section of government doctors.

Pointing to a Government Order of April 5 on extending the contract period of the consultants by two years, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the move of granting extension to retired doctors.

SDPGA’s president P. Saminathan, in a statement, said that in 2014, a Government Order was issued that the hospital would be run by hiring medical consultants on contract basis till regular qualified doctors were available from the Tamil Nadu government service.

By extending the service, the Health department is blocking the promotion opportunities of eligible candidates from becoming professors. It is disappointing that the department says it does not have replacements for the retired doctors, he added.

“The proposed model of appointments on contractual basis for the upcoming multi super specialty hospital in Guindy is detrimental to the department. Instead, the government should give sanctioned posts on a timescale basis,” he said.

