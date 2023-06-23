HamberMenu
Doctors’ association urges police to implement guidelines on dealing with complaints of medical negligence in letter and spirit

June 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the Director-General of Police (DGP) issuing guidelines on handling complaints of deaths due to medical negligence on Thursday, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the police department to implement the guidelines in letter and spirit.

SDPGA president P. Saminathan said such guidelines were issued previously but were not implemented. The DGP has raised the need for police officers to follow guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and High Court when family members of a patient complain of medical negligence. As per the guidelines, expert opinion of a senior government doctor should be obtained and doctors need not be arrested like in other cases.

Dr. Saminathan requested the police to implement the guidelines in a full-fledged manner as the intention of a doctor was to save patients. “In complaints of medical negligence, we urge the police to go by the set of regulations and avoid arrest of doctors as outlined in the guidelines issued by the DGP,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / health

