Doctors association urge CM for payband-4 at 12 years of service

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has urged the Chief Minister to implement payband-4 at 12 years of service as per Government Order (G.O.) 354.

In a statement, the committee said that the Budget was a “great disappointment” to the government doctors. There was no mention regarding the pay demand of the doctors in the Budget.

While thanking the government for its efforts in restoring the 50% reservation for in-service doctors in super speciality seats, the committee said it was disheartening to note that the government was refusing to reinforce the provisions of GO 354 issued by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The government required an additional of 300 crore to fulfill the pay demands of the doctors, the release said.