Doctors’ association gives government 3 weeks to act on demands

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has set a three-week deadline for the State government to act on demands related to the safety of healthcare providers in hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association said that if the government failed to act, it would stage protests from the second week of December.

In the wake of the assault on a senior medical oncologist, Balaji Jegannathan, at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital on November 13, various government doctors’ associations held talks with the Health Minister and put forth several demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We placed a number of demands relating to the safety and protection of healthcare providers during our meeting at the Secretariat. They included enhancing security at all government medical colleges, district hospitals, and primary health centres, and declaring all government hospitals as protected zones,” said A. Ramalingam, general secretary, SDPGA.

Other demands included the creation of police outposts at all government hospitals, deployment of a two-tier protection force with armed police and former servicemen in medical colleges and district headquarters hospitals, installation of a smart card entry system in the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) wards, intensive care units (ICUs), critical care units (CCUs) and theatre complexes to prevent intrusion by attenders, and strict adherence to the one patient-one bystander policy in all government hospitals. They also demanded a separate hospital protection force in all hospitals, and urged the government to address the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff immediately. They also wanted psychologists to be appointed to counsel patients/family members in TAEI, ICUs and CCUs.

The SDPGA, in a statement issued on Monday, said that the Minister had assured it that measures would be taken to fulfil all the demands by the end of the month. Following its executive committee meeting, the association decided to wait for three weeks for the government to act on the demands. It would hold a press meet in the first week of December if no measures are taken. In that case, the association said it would resume its protest in the form of a non-cooperation movement from the second week of December, and go on a one-day mass casual leave the following week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.