 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors’ association sets three-week deadline for government to act on demands

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has set a three-week deadline for the State government to act on the demands related to the safety of healthcare providers in hospitals. It said if the government failed to act on time, it would stage protests from the second week of December.

In the wake of an assault on a senior medical oncologist, Balaji Jegannathan, at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital on November 13, various government doctors’ associations held talks with the Health Minister and raised a number of demands.

“We placed a number of demands relating to the safety and protection of healthcare providers to the government during our meeting at the Secretariat. This included enhancing security at all government medical colleges, district hospitals, and primary health centres and to declare all government hospitals as protected zones,” A. Ramalingam, general secretary, SDPGA, said.

Among the other demands were the creation of police outposts at all government hospitals, deployment of two-tier protection force with armed police and ex-servicemen in medical colleges and district headquarters hospitals, installation of smart card entry system in the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) wards, intensive care units (ICU), critical care units (CCU) and theatre complexes to restrict attenders’ intrusion and to have strict adherence to one patient-one bystander policy in all government hospitals. They also demanded separate hospital protection forces in all hospitals and to address manpower shortages in doctors, nurses and paramedical staff immediately. They also wanted psychologists to be appointed to counsel patients/family members in TAEI, ICU and CCU.

SDPGA, in a statement issued on Monday, said they have placed these demands following which the Minister assured that measures were being taken to fulfil all demands within this month. The association, following their executive committee meeting, decided to wait for three weeks for the government to act on the demands. Until then, they have suspended non-cooperation movement and would hold a press meet during the first week of December if no measures are taken till then.

The association would restart their protest in the form of non-cooperation movement from the second week of December and go on one-day mass casual leave the following week, the association said.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Related Topics

health-workers union / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.