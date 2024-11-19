Doctors’ association sets three-week deadline for government to act on demands

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has set a three-week deadline for the State government to act on the demands related to the safety of healthcare providers in hospitals. It said if the government failed to act on time, it would stage protests from the second week of December.

In the wake of an assault on a senior medical oncologist, Balaji Jegannathan, at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital on November 13, various government doctors’ associations held talks with the Health Minister and raised a number of demands.

“We placed a number of demands relating to the safety and protection of healthcare providers to the government during our meeting at the Secretariat. This included enhancing security at all government medical colleges, district hospitals, and primary health centres and to declare all government hospitals as protected zones,” A. Ramalingam, general secretary, SDPGA, said.

Among the other demands were the creation of police outposts at all government hospitals, deployment of two-tier protection force with armed police and ex-servicemen in medical colleges and district headquarters hospitals, installation of smart card entry system in the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) wards, intensive care units (ICU), critical care units (CCU) and theatre complexes to restrict attenders’ intrusion and to have strict adherence to one patient-one bystander policy in all government hospitals. They also demanded separate hospital protection forces in all hospitals and to address manpower shortages in doctors, nurses and paramedical staff immediately. They also wanted psychologists to be appointed to counsel patients/family members in TAEI, ICU and CCU.

SDPGA, in a statement issued on Monday, said they have placed these demands following which the Minister assured that measures were being taken to fulfil all demands within this month. The association, following their executive committee meeting, decided to wait for three weeks for the government to act on the demands. Until then, they have suspended non-cooperation movement and would hold a press meet during the first week of December if no measures are taken till then.

The association would restart their protest in the form of non-cooperation movement from the second week of December and go on one-day mass casual leave the following week, the association said.