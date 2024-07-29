Doctors association raises grievances to Health Minister

The Legal Coordination Committee (LCC) for Government Doctors has put forward 12 questions to the Health Minister in connection with the grievances of government doctors in the State.

The committee has asked the Minister as to why the State government has suddenly denied the 50% reservation for service doctors in certain postgraduate medical courses. This will result in a severe shortage of specialist doctors in government hospitals in the future. It has also questioned on why no steps were taken to increase the number of posts of doctors, nurses and medical staff in government hospitals in proportion to the number of patients thronging government hospitals.

Among other issues, LCC has raised the delay in addressing the long-pending pay demands of government doctors and implementation of Government Order 354.

