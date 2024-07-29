GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors association raises grievances to Health Minister

Published - July 29, 2024 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Coordination Committee (LCC) for Government Doctors has put forward 12 questions to the Health Minister in connection with the grievances of government doctors in the State.

The committee has asked the Minister as to why the State government has suddenly denied the 50% reservation for service doctors in certain postgraduate medical courses. This will result in a severe shortage of specialist doctors in government hospitals in the future. It has also questioned on why no steps were taken to increase the number of posts of doctors, nurses and medical staff in government hospitals in proportion to the number of patients thronging government hospitals.

Among other issues, LCC has raised the delay in addressing the long-pending pay demands of government doctors and implementation of Government Order 354.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.