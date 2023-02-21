Doctors’ association opposes hasty transfer of doctors without publishing vacancies

February 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 70 doctors, who had completed MBBS and were working in institutions under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS), were being hastily transferred to primary health centres (PHC) through “compulsory counselling” held on Tuesday without publishing the vacancy list, according to the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA).

P. Saminathan, president of SDPGA, said the act of announcing transfer counselling on Monday and conducting it within 24 hours was unwarranted. The vacancy list was not released, and doctors were allegedly forced by the officials to take up places shown during the counselling, he said in a statement.

Since the current government came to power in May 2021, counselling in the Health Department was being conducted in a transparent manner after publishing the vacancy list at least 24 hours prior to the schedule, he said.

In the meantime, nearly 50% of doctors who took part in the intra-directorate counselling of the Directorate Public Health and Preventive Medicine in November and took up postings, were yet to be relieved in many health unit districts. Similarly, not all non-service postgraduates who were posted to PHCs in November through counselling had reported to the PHCs. As a result, many posts in PHCs were lying vacant, he said.

In the midst of this confusion in PHCs, MBBS doctors were being transferred hastily from DMS institutions to PHCs without clarity on the vacant posts, he said, adding, “We are not against the transfers, but there is no need to do it hastily. Norms should be drawn up and the vacancy list should be published in advance.”