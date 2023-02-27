Doctors’ association holds meeting with Health Minister

February 27, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA) held a meeting with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday in connection with their long-pending demands.

“The Minister has assured us to implement the orders on Doctors Corpus Fund (DCF), which was created to grant financial support to families of the deceased doctors. He has issued instructions to withdraw Government Order 225 that revised the working time of primary health centres.,” according to federation convenor P. Balakrishnan.

The Minister reportedly told them that two of their demands — review of Government Order 354 for grant of pay band 4 at 13 years of service and separate GOs for grant of increments for post graduate, diploma and super speciality doctors — would be discussed.

According to S. Mahalingam of Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association (TNMOA), the Minister said a decision on reviewing GO 354 and GO 293 (allowances for doctors) would be taken in a week. “The Minister has said that the Chief Minister would hand over the financial assistance under the DCF to the families,” he said.

FOGDA postponed its protest planned on February 25 after the Health Department called its delegation for talks. Representatives of the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, TNMOA and Government All Doctors Association - associations that constitute FOGDA - took part in the meeting on Monday.