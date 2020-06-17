Doctors association flays govt. move to recruit medical personnel

Doctors Association for Social Equality has opposed the State government’s move to recruit manpower for government medical college hospitals in the city by involving a recruiting agency.
The association’s general secretary G.R. Ravindranath said the government was outsourcing doctors and other hospital personnel at a time when coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were rising. The personnel were appointed on a temporary basis for three months, and one month’s salary was demanded as commission by the recruitment agency.
In an advertisement, the company had called for personnel for the posts of including 100 medical officers, 220 physiotherapist, 370 radiographers and 500 hospital workers for immediate appointment on contract basis at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate and ESI Hospital, Ayanavaram.
Condemning this, Dr. Ravindranath demanded that action should be taken on the agency under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also demanded action on those responsible for engaging the company.
The association said that recruitment should be made directly through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath