Doctors association flays govt. move to recruit medical personnel

Doctors Association for Social Equality has opposed the State government’s move to recruit manpower for government medical college hospitals in the city by involving a recruiting agency.

The association’s general secretary G.R. Ravindranath said the government was outsourcing doctors and other hospital personnel at a time when coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were rising. The personnel were appointed on a temporary basis for three months, and one month’s salary was demanded as commission by the recruitment agency.

In an advertisement, the company had called for personnel for the posts of including 100 medical officers, 220 physiotherapist, 370 radiographers and 500 hospital workers for immediate appointment on contract basis at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate and ESI Hospital, Ayanavaram.

Condemning this, Dr. Ravindranath demanded that action should be taken on the agency under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also demanded action on those responsible for engaging the company.

The association said that recruitment should be made directly through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.