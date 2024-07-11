Doctors’ association demands implementation of G.O. on promotions

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors requested the Health Secretary to take immediate steps to implement Government Order (G.O.) 354 relating to pay and promotions for government doctors, thereby paving the way for pay band-4 at 12 years of service, on a par with other States.

In a letter, the association said that it was not seeking a new salary hike but only the implementation of the existing G.O., for which the government would have to spend an additional ₹250 crore to ₹300 crore per year. It also urged the Health Secretary to take steps to provide a government job to the wife of Vivekanandan, a government doctor who died while working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

