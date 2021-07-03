Doctors appreciated for their service

CHENNAI

On Doctors’ Day, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) presented appreciation certificates to its doctors in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, presented the certificates along with shields to the doctors for their selfless and dedicated service during the pandemic, according to a press release.

Till date, more than 55,000 patients with COVID-19 have been treated as in-patients at RGGGH. The second wave of the pandemic has had a larger impact, bringing forth the urgent need to increase the number of beds within a short time. The hospital has a total of 2,050 beds for COVID-19 patients, including 1,552 beds with oxygen support. There are over 500 intensive care unit beds.

Several critically-ill patients, who were treated in other hospitals, were referred to RGGGH. Several doctors — post graduate medical students and assistant professors — were on the front line of care and worked in tough conditions, wearing personal protective equipment for several hours a day. During the second wave, doctors had to triage and treat patients waiting in ambulances till beds were readied. Doctors worked through tough times without rest and continued to serve on the front line, the release said.