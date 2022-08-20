Doctors and service staff honoured by RWA

A.V. Srinivasan, neurologist, was the chief guest at the Independence Day celebration organised by Srinivasapuram Residents Welfare Association. He advised the senior citizens to walk 30 minutes a day, avoid junk foods and refrain from alcohol.

The President T. Arunachalam welcomed the gathering , the joint secretary K.K. Jena briefed the activities of the Association and Kuberan delivered the vote of thanks. Nearly 51 residents participated in the function, which was sponsored by Rams Flats.

Earlier, residents were given flag and pole by August 10 so that they can hoist in their respective houses. More then 20 residents showed enthusiasm and exhibited proudly in their houses.

Nearly 10 doctors from the colony who have been rendering phenomenal service to humanity were honored. In addition, the cleaning staff and postman Murthy were honored for their dedicated service.

Colourful event

Owners, residents and facilities management took part in the I-Day celebration at Greenwood in the Hiranandani Complex. The security did a smart parade, followed by the flag hoisting ceremony and patriotic songs and dance performance by residents. Best dressed female and male were recognised.