A doctor was stabbed in the neck allegedly by a family member of a patient at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Guindy, Chennai, on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) morning. The police said the suspect has been apprehended and taken to the Guindy Police Station, and four others have been detained for inquiry.

The doctor who was attacked has been identified as Dr. Balaji Jagannath. He has been admitted in the ICU, and his condition is said to be critical.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Vignesh of Perungalathur, got an outpatient patient entry pass and entered the Department of Oncology where Dr. Jagannath was on duty at around 10:30 a.m. The suspect was accompanied by a few others, sources said.

They reportedly got into a heated argument with the doctor over the treatment given to Vignesh’s mother Prema, who is suffering from cancer. They held the doctor responsible for her critical condition.

Vignesh, in a fit of rage, allegedly whipped out a knife and slashed the doctor’s neck. Onlookers immediately came to his rescue and rushed him to the ICU.

The hospital is guarded by private security personnel inside, while the police guard the outer area.

CM orders inquiry

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin termed the incident “shocking” and said that the suspect was “immediately arrested.”

“I have ordered to give necessary treatment to the doctor and to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident,” the CM said.

“The selfless work of our government doctors is immeasurable... It is our duty to ensure their safety during this work,” he further said, adding that the State government would take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

