Doctor injured in robbery on Santhome High Road

Personnel from the Mylapore police station on Monday arrested three accused for allegedly robbing a mobile phone from a doctor, who was cycling on Santhome High Road, after attacking him.

According to the police, the complainant, Vivek Patel, 34, working in Adyar Cancer Institute, was cycling on Santhome High Road. Three unidentified suspects on a bike followed and attacked him from behind. They snatched his mobile phone and fled. He was injured and was admitted to hospital. While he was undergoing treatment, his wife Anjali Patel lodged a complaint.

After investigation, the police arrested I. Pradeep, 23, of Mannady; P. Gokul alias Ajay, 20, of Triplicane; and Manoj alias ‘Pallu’ Manoj, 25, of Ice House.

Personnel from the Madhavaram Milk Depot police station on Monday arrested three for allegedly robbing a transperson. The victim, Neena, 29, of Red Hills, was waylaid on Saturday by four persons on bikes. They fled the scene after robbing her. The police arrested Naveen alias Naveenkumar, 21, P. Nandakumar and K. Hariharan, 20, of Periyamathur.

Another robbery was reported by a 70-year-old woman in M.G.R. Nagar. Bike-borne suspects attacked and snatched her gold chain when she was walking on Nehru Nagar Main Road. As she caught the pillion rider, the suspects fell. They attacked her in retaliation and escaped with the chain.