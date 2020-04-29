Doctor in Villupuram tests positive

A doctor attached to the Villupuram Government Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the total number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district has reached 49.

A Health Department official said the doctor had been admitted to the isolation ward in the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH).

The doctor, who was recently married, had visited his wife, also a doctor in the Krishnagiri GH. He had visited Krishnagiri last Thursday after the end of his quarantine period and returned on Monday.

Though he showed no symptoms, A COVID-19 test was done on Tuesday while he was on afternoon duty in the GH and he tested positive.

“We have notified the Krishnagiri district administration of his positive status,” the official said.

The doctor was posted in the out-patient ward in the Villupuram GH for three nights. He had attended to two patients and both of them have tested negative.

The doctor was staying alone in Villupuram and he had most probably contracted the infection from outside the hospital, the official said.

The samples of all healthcare providers who were on duty along with the doctor have been tested. Their reports have come negative.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sealed the residential locality where the doctor stayed and declared it as a containment zone.

As many as 49 persons are under isolation in the Villupuram GH and VGMCH. Twenty-one As many as 21 persons have been discharged, while 1,278 persons are under quarantine in various centres in the district.