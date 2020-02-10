Doctor honoured

Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospitals, was honoured with the Nethra Ratna Award at the Rotary District Conference in the city on Sunday.

The award was in recognition of his contributions to and work in the field of ophthalmology in the country, according to the organisation. The award was given away by conference chairman S. Mahaveer Bothra and Rotary district governor G. Chandramohan.

Dr. Mohan established the Rotary Rajan Eye Bank, as part of the hospital’s CSR activities, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Madras, T. Nagar, facilitating corneal transplants. He initiated the Blind-Free India project, acquired the Nethra Vahana blind-free van, providing treatment at rural doorsteps.

The hospital conducts a Children’s School Screening Programme, besides providing a range of services specially for the underprivileged, Rotary officials said.