Doctor honoured

Chennai-based ophthalmic surgeon Mohan Rajan of Rajan Eye Care has been recognised for his contributions to science and education in the Asia Pacific Region.

The Asia Pacific Association for Cataract and Refractive Surgery, at a function held in Kyoto, Japan, presented the APACRS-certified educator award to Dr. Mohan on Friday.

Dr. Mohan said the organisation has around 7,000 members.

The award was presented to Dr. Mohan by the association president, Hiroko Bissen Miyojima.