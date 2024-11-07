 />
Doctor held for raping nurse after promising to marry

Published - November 07, 2024 01:55 am IST - Chennai

All Women Police, Thirumangalam on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old doctor on charges of raping and cheating a female nurse on the promise of marriage.

The 26-year-old nurse has been working at a private hospital in Anna Nagar Police district. She lodged a complaint with the police stating that one doctor Gowtham told her that he was in love with her. After promising to marry her, he had sexual relationship with her and impregnated her. He then forced her to undergo abortion, she alleged. He failed to marry her as promised and hence she preferred the complaint.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested J.Gowtham, and remanded him in judicial custody.

