Doctor from Thiruvarur and youth from Chennai held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 00:01 IST

The Civil Supplies CID on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old, who allegedly procured Remdesivir illegally from a doctor in Thiruvarur and was selling it for ₹23,000 a vial in the black market.

They identified the accused as V. Dhinesh, a resident of M.A. Nagar, Red Hills. Following a tip-off about the illegal sales, a special Civil Supplies CID team deployed a decoy and caught the youth while he was selling the drug near Cholavaram High Road.

He received orders via WhatsApp calls.

The police said Adeban, a doctor in Thiruvarur and the main accused in the case, was the one supplying him with Remdesivir.

Eight vials were seized from him and Adeban was arrested.