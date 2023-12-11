HamberMenu
Doctor found dead at residence in Chennai

December 11, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old doctor who was pursuing M.Ch. Surgical Gastroenterology at the Madras Medical College was found dead at his residence in Choolaimedu on Sunday evening.

The victim, P. Maruthapandian, a native of Perambalur district, was not responding to calls, which prompted his friends and a relative from Guindy to visit his house. As the house was locked from inside, they broke open the door and found him lying dead.

According to hospital authorities, Maruthapandian had no known risk factors. “It has been nearly a week since he joined the super speciality course. There were no external injuries on the body. The stomach contents have been sent for forensic analysis. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Police are investigating the case,” a senior authority said.

Police recovered the body and sent it to post-mortem after registering a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death.

Maruthapandian had recently enrolled in the super speciality course. He was part of the organ retrieval and liver transplantation team the night before the incident. He is survived by his wife who is pursuing post graduation in anaesthesia in a private medical college near Guduvanchery.

